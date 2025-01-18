Ruth O’Rafferty of Scottish Vaccine Injury Group gave powerful & emotive testimony at the UK COVID-19 Public Inquiry this week
Module 4 | Vaccines & Therapeutics
Mrs O’Rafferty covered many important topics during her testimony
0:00 Intro
1:06 SVIG
2:07 Censorship
4:48 Regulation 174
7:16 MRNA
8:21 Patient Information Leaflet
11:11 Yellow Card System
13:16 Vaccine Damage Payment
https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/datasummary
https://www.gov.uk/vaccine-damage-payment
https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/hearings/vaccines-and-therapeutics-module-4-public-hearings/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca
+ Also see Biology Phenom SUBSTACK account for more on this testimony and many more
