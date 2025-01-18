Playback speed
Scottish Vaccine Injury Group

Testimony highlights | UK COVID-19 Inquiry
Freedom Podcast
Jan 18, 2025
2
5
Transcript

Ruth O’Rafferty of Scottish Vaccine Injury Group gave powerful & emotive testimony at the UK COVID-19 Public Inquiry this week

Module 4 | Vaccines & Therapeutics

Mrs O’Rafferty covered many important topics during her testimony

0:00 Intro

1:06 SVIG

2:07 Censorship

4:48 Regulation 174

7:16 MRNA

8:21 Patient Information Leaflet

11:11 Yellow Card System

13:16 Vaccine Damage Payment

https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/datasummary

https://www.gov.uk/vaccine-damage-payment

https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/hearings/vaccines-and-therapeutics-module-4-public-hearings/

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca

+ Also see Biology Phenom SUBSTACK account for more on this testimony and many more

