I will say this categorically. You cannot change your sex..

This week we have seen huge interest in the Employment Tribunal between Nurse Sandie Peggie and the NHS & Dr Beth Upton.

Female nurse Sandie Peggie objected to transgender Dr Beth Upton using the female-only changing rooms at their NHS hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Nurse Sandie Peggie would the be suspended and is facing the threat of loosing her 30 year career, for ‘misgendering’ and ‘intimidating’ the 6 foot doctor after challenging his presence whilst he was using the female changing rooms on Christmas Eve 2023.

Dr Beth Upton is a biological man. Born male. Now identifying as a transgender woman. Dr Upton however, does not hold a Gender Recognition Certificate to verify the legal transition of his sex from male to trans female. This means that under current law and legislation he is legally defined as a man - regardless of how he self identifies.

Professor Robert Winston summarised the issue of ‘sex’ clearly and concisely on his last appearance on Question Time in October 2021 - you cannot change your sex.

The outcome of the employment tribunal will have far reaching consequences. The NHS is thee largest employer in the UK and this case will set a precedent going forward

