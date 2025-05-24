20,000 Vaccine Damage Payment Claims

20,000 Claims have been made to the UK Government’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme

A Freedom of Information response from the NHS has confirmed that 19,895 claims had been made to the vaccine damage payment scheme to 31st March 2025

1,172 of the claims had been made on behalf of someone that had died

To date, 217 of the claimants have been notified that their claim was successful

75 of the successful claims involved a fatality – where the vaccine has been medically proven to have caused death

Where a claim to the vaccine damage payment scheme is successful, the claimant is entitled to a one-off tax free payment of £120,000 – paid for by the UK Government NOT by the pharmaceutical company responsible for the vaccine

To be eligible for the vaccine damage payment, the claimant must first prove that they have been severely disabled (or killed by) a COVID-19 vaccine.

Disablement is worked out as a percentage and SEVERE DISABLEMENT means at least 60% disabled. This threshold has meant that thousands of claims have been rejected – even where causation of the COVID-19 vaccine is proved – but they have been deemed NOT DISABLED ENOUGH to be eligible for pavement.

Politician Paul Frew has made impassioned statements in the Northern Ireland assembly on the disability threshold of the vaccine damage payment scheme

