In April 2022 I attended the vaccination appointment that NHS Scotland arranged for my daughter, as part of the vaccine roll out to 5-11 year olds.

At this time that had been 0 (zero) cases of a child dying from ‘COVID’ in Scotland.

I agreed with the vaccinator that our discussion could be recorded.

Thanks for listening

Note that the discussion took place three years ago. My views on ‘COVID’ have evolved since that day.