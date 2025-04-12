18,551 Claims to UK Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme

18,551 Claims have been made to the UK Governments ‘VACCINE DAMAGE PAYMENT SCHEME’ following a suspected adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccines.

646 of those claims involved a FALITY – where a person died from a suspected adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccines

To the end of January 2025, over 200 of the claims made to the VDPS have been successful

A further 445 claimants have medically proven themselves to have been injured by the COVID-19 vaccine, yet have been deemed “NOT INJURED ENOUGH” to be eligible to receive the £120,000 compensation grant from the UK Governments ‘VACCINE DAMAGE PAYMENT SCHEME’

Since the NHS took over the administration of the VDPS scheme in November 2021, there have been a total of 19,431 claims made against ALL VACCINES. Of the 19,431, 18,551 related to the COVID-19 vaccines (95.5%), 150 related to damage from the FLU vaccine (0.8%) and 732 claims from ALL OTHER vaccines (3.8%)

Over 10,000 claims against the COVID-19 vaccine are still in the process of being investigated, with no outcome yet determined

