18,551 Claims to UK Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme

Freedom of Information Request
Freedom Podcast
Apr 12, 2025
18,551 Claims have been made to the UK Governments ‘VACCINE DAMAGE PAYMENT SCHEME’ following a suspected adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccines.

646 of those claims involved a FALITY – where a person died from a suspected adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccines

To the end of January 2025, over 200 of the claims made to the VDPS have been successful

A further 445 claimants have medically proven themselves to have been injured by the COVID-19 vaccine, yet have been deemed “NOT INJURED ENOUGH” to be eligible to receive the £120,000 compensation grant from the UK Governments ‘VACCINE DAMAGE PAYMENT SCHEME’

Since the NHS took over the administration of the VDPS scheme in November 2021, there have been a total of 19,431 claims made against ALL VACCINES. Of the 19,431, 18,551 related to the COVID-19 vaccines (95.5%), 150 related to damage from the FLU vaccine (0.8%) and 732 claims from ALL OTHER vaccines (3.8%)

Over 10,000 claims against the COVID-19 vaccine are still in the process of being investigated, with no outcome yet determined

