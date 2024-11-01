COVID-19 Vaccine Ready in 3 HOURS

The CLAIM:
Thee greatest scientific minds in the world, worked together day £ night to design the COVID-19 vaccines.
The COVID-19 vaccines underwent the same scrutiny and safety trials of any other vaccine
The REALITY:
The COVID-19 vaccine was ‘designed’ in 3 HOURS
This interview with Dr Kate Broderick aired on ‘This Morning’ back in February 2020. They told us, in plain sight - on the UKs biggest TV show, that the entire charade was a scam. Giving themselves immunity from karmic retribution.
Here is something that NEVER rang right for me:
🇨🇳 A ‘virus’ originates in China in December 2019
🇨🇳China immediately makes a PCR test for the ‘virus’
🇨🇳 China sends the vaccine genomic sequence to the West in January 2020
🇺🇸 The West creates a mRNA ‘vaccine’ from the genome
🇺🇸 The West vaccinates BILLIONS with the mRNA ‘vaccine’
🇨🇳 China did NOT use the mRNA ‘vaccine’
America, the UK & The West used the genomic sequence sent from China to start creating the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). China, after giving the West the sequencing for the DNA/MRNA based ‘vaccines’ then decides NOT to use this technology on its own 1.5 Billion citizens.
Instead, China created a ‘traditional’ vaccine, using an innate part of a coronavirus as its base. Why did they not use the mRNA technology used by their enemies in the West, that they had gifted us?
Thanks for watching guys …
