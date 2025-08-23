Freedom’s Substack

The Care Home KILLING FIELDS

UK COVID-19 INQUIRY TESTIMONIES & EVIDENCE
Freedom Podcast
Aug 23, 2025
The People’s Care Watchdog submitted an evidence pack to the UK COVID19 Inquiry and we’re due to give testimony in Module 6 of the Inquiry. Their statement has been logged, but they were never afforded the chance to testify in front of Baroness Hallett and the Inquiry committee.

Tonight I lend my voice to their testimony and also add my own evidence and experience of the assaults on our elderly & vulnerable in ‘Care’ during the ‘Pandemic’.

Thanks to those that continue to shine a light on the horrors of the pandemic response and thank you to all those that continue to watch and share my content.

Link to Evidence pack

Also see coverage of this statement by

biologyphenom

YouTube Link

