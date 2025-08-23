The Care Home KILLING FIELDS

The People’s Care Watchdog submitted an evidence pack to the UK COVID19 Inquiry and we’re due to give testimony in Module 6 of the Inquiry. Their statement has been logged, but they were never afforded the chance to testify in front of Baroness Hallett and the Inquiry committee.

Tonight I lend my voice to their testimony and also add my own evidence and experience of the assaults on our elderly & vulnerable in ‘Care’ during the ‘Pandemic’.

Thanks to those that continue to shine a light on the horrors of the pandemic response and thank you to all those that continue to watch and share my content.

