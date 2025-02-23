THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC

No lab leak either. Nor any wet-market outbreak in Wuhan

The pandemic was only on the TV. Infecting the human mind through the airwaves - not through airborne transmission

NO EXCESS DEATHS

Well, not in January to March 2020 there wasn’t - when a deadly ‘Coronavirus’ was said to be circulating

The excess only appeared AFTER the #Lockdown

It was the lockdown that did the early killings. Lockdown response & the ‘treatment’ protocols

CARE HOME MASSACRE

They killed your loved ones in care, by the thousands. Liverpool-Care-Pathway rebadged as NICE NG163 - COVID-19 Symptoms, Managing End of Life in the Community

MIDAZOLAM + MORPHINE

A deadly cocktail of opioid plus benzodiazepine that sedates the patient and causes respiratory suppression - mimicking the symptoms of ‘COVID’

GPs were banned from visiting Care Homes. Ambulances were banned from attending Care Homes. The Death Certificate process was relaxed, so Doctors no longer needed to attend a dead body to confirm death or cause of death.

The UK suffered 50,000 excess deaths in 10 weeks of lockdown. COVID was blamed by our Governments & the media mind virus

They had a ‘test’ you see, that they could make say whatever they wanted it to say. But even when they didn’t have the test from China, they could still label the death as being COVID if they SUSPECTED the patient had ‘COVID’ symptoms - see Midazolam + Morphine above ….

The 50,000 dead were then used as the foundation from which to build the rest of the ‘PANDEMIC’.

The Government awarded themselves special powers and after a brief respite over summer. We were back into lockdown in November - announced on Halloween Night no less …

‘Cases’ were back on the rise. Just weeks after record numbers of the new Quadrivalent Flu-vaccine was rolled out across the U.K. including to school children, whom this time were given a LIVE flu-must vaccine containing LIVE strains of H1N1 swine flu …

Luckily though, the Flu had vanished at this time. Replaced instead with a ‘novel’ respiratory virus with flu-like symptoms and a flu-like case fatality rate of 0.096

THE VACCINE

Then came the COVID-19 vaccine to save the day! A magical mRNA vaccine that would instruct the human bodies own cells to create the ‘spike protein’ of the ‘virus’ which would then batter your immune system like a wrecking ball.

What followed, was record levels of ‘COVID’ cases - mostly amongst the vaccinated - followed by record levels of ‘COVID’ deaths through January 2021 - again, mostly amongst the vaccinated

Within 2 months of the vaccine, the total number of ‘COVID’ deaths had doubled in the U.K.

These people weren’t infected - they had been TRANSFECTED with a vaccine virus ….

200,000 would die and more continue to die

We are in Year 5 of the Information war

Stand Free