THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC
No lab leak either. Nor any wet-market outbreak in Wuhan
The pandemic was only on the TV. Infecting the human mind through the airwaves - not through airborne transmission
NO EXCESS DEATHS
Well, not in January to March 2020 there wasn’t - when a deadly ‘Coronavirus’ was said to be circulating
The excess only appeared AFTER the #Lockdown
It was the lockdown that did the early killings. Lockdown response & the ‘treatment’ protocols
CARE HOME MASSACRE
They killed your loved ones in care, by the thousands. Liverpool-Care-Pathway rebadged as NICE NG163 - COVID-19 Symptoms, Managing End of Life in the Community
MIDAZOLAM + MORPHINE
A deadly cocktail of opioid plus benzodiazepine that sedates the patient and causes respiratory suppression - mimicking the symptoms of ‘COVID’
GPs were banned from visiting Care Homes. Ambulances were banned from attending Care Homes. The Death Certificate process was relaxed, so Doctors no longer needed to attend a dead body to confirm death or cause of death.
The UK suffered 50,000 excess deaths in 10 weeks of lockdown. COVID was blamed by our Governments & the media mind virus
They had a ‘test’ you see, that they could make say whatever they wanted it to say. But even when they didn’t have the test from China, they could still label the death as being COVID if they SUSPECTED the patient had ‘COVID’ symptoms - see Midazolam + Morphine above ….
The 50,000 dead were then used as the foundation from which to build the rest of the ‘PANDEMIC’.
The Government awarded themselves special powers and after a brief respite over summer. We were back into lockdown in November - announced on Halloween Night no less …
‘Cases’ were back on the rise. Just weeks after record numbers of the new Quadrivalent Flu-vaccine was rolled out across the U.K. including to school children, whom this time were given a LIVE flu-must vaccine containing LIVE strains of H1N1 swine flu …
Luckily though, the Flu had vanished at this time. Replaced instead with a ‘novel’ respiratory virus with flu-like symptoms and a flu-like case fatality rate of 0.096
THE VACCINE
Then came the COVID-19 vaccine to save the day! A magical mRNA vaccine that would instruct the human bodies own cells to create the ‘spike protein’ of the ‘virus’ which would then batter your immune system like a wrecking ball.
What followed, was record levels of ‘COVID’ cases - mostly amongst the vaccinated - followed by record levels of ‘COVID’ deaths through January 2021 - again, mostly amongst the vaccinated
Within 2 months of the vaccine, the total number of ‘COVID’ deaths had doubled in the U.K.
These people weren’t infected - they had been TRANSFECTED with a vaccine virus ….
200,000 would die and more continue to die
We are in Year 5 of the Information war
Stand Free
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021------By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
Don’t forget the incentives. In the US, we saw tiered, perverse financial incentives given to hospitals for each “case” allegedly “diagnosed” using methods not designed to diagnose illness, for each “patient” put on a ventilator, for each “patient” administered RunDeathIsNear (Remdesevir), for every “Covid death” and of course for every injection. Iatrogenesis became iatrogenocide, with its own rate card.
In the UK, because the National Homicide Service operates slightly differently, I understand the only money-making opportunities were at the local GP practice level, for the administering of the injections, around £13 or £14 each. This mostly benefitted the partners in said practices, not the rank and file. Informed Consent, Do No Harm and all the human rights and medical experimentation laws and safeguards that were systematically ignored and trashed, didn’t stand a chance against the indoctorinated (sic) psychopaths in white coats.