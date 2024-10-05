Evidence is now being published that proves the lockdown restrictions caused untold harms to our children.

Even the mainstream media are reporting on the emotional, physical and educational harms caused to children by school closure and forced mask wearing in class.

We of course knew this at the time. Back in 2020 and 2021 I became very vocal against school closures and in particular the harms of mask wearing in class. I refused to comply with the restrictions, stood stoically at the school gates without a mask, exempted my kids from mask wearing or testing, wrote to the schools asking for a copy of their Risk Assessment for the mask wearing in class.

Yes, I was that parent. The Karen’s would stare and scowl. The Karen’s kept men would stare at their own feet, few dared to make eye contact in case their own soul exploded.

I did everything I could to raise awareness. Facebook groups, WhatsApp chats, Twitter - most would discount me as the crazy covid conspiracy guy. But you never knew who was watching, who saw the stance you took and then took inspiration themselves - and then slowly the masks would start to fall. Even some of the Karen’s would confess later that they thought I had been an arsehole, but they now agreed with ‘most’ of what I had said.

I also tried to call into Radio Scotland whenever I could to make my points. Once again, you never knew who was listening - who was taking inspiration from hearing a dissident voice on the radio, saying out loud what they thought in silence; parents on their way back from school run, commuters travelling to work, trades and delivery drivers out in their vans - hearing a voice speak for them.

Call in to Radio Scotland

I did all I could. And when the big man comes to mark my final score, he will ask not whether I won or lost, but how I played the fcuking game.

Stand Free

Rustler