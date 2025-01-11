Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

THE COVID WAR | 2020

Boris Johnson and the Lockdown Lockstep …
Freedom Podcast
Jan 11, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

YouTube link

Discussion about this podcast

Freedom’s Substack
Freedom Podcast
My personal Substack
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Freedom Podcast
Recent Episodes
COVID-19 | Death by Vaccination Status
  Freedom Podcast
75,000 Excess Deaths caused by Lockdown
  Freedom Podcast
COVID-19 Vaccine Designed in 15 Minutes
  Freedom Podcast
COVID-19 Vaccine Ready in 3 HOURS
  Freedom Podcast
Are 65% of Frontline NHS Staff Anti-Vaxxers?
  Freedom Podcast
SAFE and EFFECTIVE ?
  Freedom Podcast
15,000 Vaccine Damage Claims
  Freedom Podcast