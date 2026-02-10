Freedom’s Substack

Declaration of Dumfries
Feb 10

Her "heart sang" if I remember right, which is sinister on two fronts—one, because of the heart issues she knew these jabs caused; and two, because she doesn't have one.

Bruce Scott
Feb 10

Her comment about her heart singing re the jabs is one of the most chilling statements I have ever heard. I have mentioned this in public podcasts etc many times: it was a deliberate statement. They tell you what they are doing. Same with Devi the Devil Sridhar, her advisor. On her wall was a painting of a little child losing their heart shaped balloon, while she was saying it was safe and effective, whilst knowing the cardiac issues in children. These people are very sick and very dangerous.

Share
