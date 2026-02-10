NICOLA STURGEON Pushing COVID-19 Vaccine to kids
Why was Sturgeon so obsessed with vaccinating children?
“…. In the lifetime of the Scottish Parliament, a Government has never departed from the recommendations of the JCVI….”
Nicola Sturgeon 27/7/2021
As First Minister of Scotland, Sturgeon was relentless in her push for children to have the COVID-19 vaccine, even after the JCVI refused o recommend the vaccine to 12-15 year olds
Despite reports of side effects, especially around heart inflammation, the Scottish Government would go against the JCVI recommendation for the first time in the history of the Parliament
Her "heart sang" if I remember right, which is sinister on two fronts—one, because of the heart issues she knew these jabs caused; and two, because she doesn't have one.
Her comment about her heart singing re the jabs is one of the most chilling statements I have ever heard. I have mentioned this in public podcasts etc many times: it was a deliberate statement. They tell you what they are doing. Same with Devi the Devil Sridhar, her advisor. On her wall was a painting of a little child losing their heart shaped balloon, while she was saying it was safe and effective, whilst knowing the cardiac issues in children. These people are very sick and very dangerous.