“…. In the lifetime of the Scottish Parliament, a Government has never departed from the recommendations of the JCVI….”

Nicola Sturgeon 27/7/2021

As First Minister of Scotland, Sturgeon was relentless in her push for children to have the COVID-19 vaccine, even after the JCVI refused o recommend the vaccine to 12-15 year olds

Despite reports of side effects, especially around heart inflammation, the Scottish Government would go against the JCVI recommendation for the first time in the history of the Parliament

