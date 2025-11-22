Do NOT let the truth be “whitewashed”
UK COVID-19 Inquiry Findings (Module 2)
The UK Covid Inquiry is being called a ‘whitewash’
I understand the frustration - and the inevitable outcome of ‘too little too late’
But DO NOT under estimate the power of the testimonies given and the evidence heard.
The entire modus operandi of the scamdemic was laid out:
🚨 Blanket DNR notices
🚨 Midazolam + Morphine
🚨 Hospital discharge to Care
🚨 No ambulance call outs
🚨 End-of-Life protocols
🚨NICE NG163
🚨 Death Certificate changes
🚨 50,000 Excess Deaths in 10 weeks in UK
🚨 Excess Deaths being misattributed to COVID
ALL of this was documented at the inquiry. The real tragedy will be if WE ignore the evidence and do not demand justice for the dead.
This is a ritual of karmic retribution cleansing - they have told us what the did, told us how they killed your granny then blamed it on ‘COVID’ and now what will YOU do??
Do not pass up this opportunity with the open goal the establishment has presented us - they must be punished.
NB. Credit to for his relentless coverage of both the Scottish & UK Inquiries, dragging the truth out into the town square whilst others bury their head in the sands of lies
We know some of the evidence has come up. Not all of it.
They skipped through the consequences of the DNR's for people in hospital, and made out it was just disabled people, they would've died anyway, and the only thing they missed out on was ICU.
We know that's not true, that DNR's were widespread, that meant treatment was not given, or the wrong treatments were eg (Midazolam and Opioids NG163), and prople were fast tracked onto end of life medications that killed them.
Who from the NHS or NICE testified regarding these policies?
If it doesn't appear in Hallets Report then it will be ignored.
All those claiming whitewash since 2022 to present highly likely not even watching the inquiry nor reading any witness statements. Why would they do that? My rebuttal as someone who has actually watched the inquiry is if this IS evidence of a whitewash what would it take for it NOT to be?
