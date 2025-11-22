The UK Covid Inquiry is being called a ‘whitewash’

I understand the frustration - and the inevitable outcome of ‘too little too late’

But DO NOT under estimate the power of the testimonies given and the evidence heard.

The entire modus operandi of the scamdemic was laid out:

🚨 Blanket DNR notices

🚨 Midazolam + Morphine

🚨 Hospital discharge to Care

🚨 No ambulance call outs

🚨 End-of-Life protocols

🚨NICE NG163

🚨 Death Certificate changes

🚨 50,000 Excess Deaths in 10 weeks in UK

🚨 Excess Deaths being misattributed to COVID

ALL of this was documented at the inquiry. The real tragedy will be if WE ignore the evidence and do not demand justice for the dead.

This is a ritual of karmic retribution cleansing - they have told us what the did, told us how they killed your granny then blamed it on ‘COVID’ and now what will YOU do??

Do not pass up this opportunity with the open goal the establishment has presented us - they must be punished.

NB. Credit to

for his relentless coverage of both the Scottish & UK Inquiries, dragging the truth out into the town square whilst others bury their head in the sands of lies