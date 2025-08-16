UK COVID19 Inquiry | Module 6 | Care Sector
🚨 27,000 people died in care homes in the first wave…a generational slaughter
🚨 Blanket DNACPRs DID happen
🚨 ‘A RACE to impose BLANKET DNACPR notices
Closing statements from Care Sector module. Intense & harrowing testimonies
No matter your thoughts on the UK COVID19 Inquiry, what cannot be denied is the power of the testimonies heard
Never more so, than in the most recent ‘Care Sector’ module
The entire modus operandi laid out for all to see. A near 30,000 excess deaths IN CARE during lockdown
These were not ‘COVID’ deaths
No, these were deaths caused by the COVID-response and the treatment protocols:
💥 lockdown & isolation
💥 denied family visits
💥 withdrawal of medical care
💥 denied GP visits or hospital access
💥 End-of-Life drug abuse
💥 Midazolam + Morphine
💥 NICE Guideline NG163 End of Life protocols
The truth behind what REALLY went on behind closed doors during lockdown has been exposed, both at the Scottish & UK Inquiries
Yet, it receives no press or print
Meanwhile, independent citizen journalist like Biology Phenom continue to diligently report on the horrors exposed⬇️
