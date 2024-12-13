COVID-19 Vaccine Designed in 15 Minutes

Share this postFreedom’s SubstackCOVID-19 Vaccine Designed in 15 MinutesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3Share this postFreedom’s SubstackCOVID-19 Vaccine Designed in 15 MinutesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12COVID-19 Vaccine Designed in 15 MinutesDr Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize for his work in developing the MRNA vaccinesFreedom PodcastDec 13, 20243Share this postFreedom’s SubstackCOVID-19 Vaccine Designed in 15 MinutesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareTranscript“How long did it take you to create the actual vaccine for COVID-19…?”“ Honestly, it took about 15 minutes to design the vaccine…”15 minutes. Well it must be safe then. And effective ….Dr Drew WeissmanDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postFreedom’s SubstackCOVID-19 Vaccine Designed in 15 MinutesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFreedom PodcastMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeFreedom PodcastRecent EpisodesCOVID-19 Vaccine Ready in 3 HOURSNov 1 • Freedom PodcastAre 65% of Frontline NHS Staff Anti-Vaxxers?Oct 27 • Freedom PodcastSAFE and EFFECTIVE ?Oct 20 • Freedom Podcast15,000 Vaccine Damage Claims Oct 1 • Freedom PodcastI’m a ‘COVID-Celebrity’Sep 3 • Freedom PodcastExcess Deaths in Ireland Aug 26 • Freedom PodcastScottish Covid-19 Inquiry | Closing Statement Aug 17 • Freedom Podcast
Share this post