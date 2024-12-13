Playback speed
COVID-19 Vaccine Designed in 15 Minutes

Dr Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize for his work in developing the MRNA vaccines
Freedom Podcast
Dec 13, 2024
1
2
Transcript

“How long did it take you to create the actual vaccine for COVID-19…?”

“ Honestly, it took about 15 minutes to design the vaccine…”

15 minutes. Well it must be safe then. And effective ….

Dr Drew Weissman

Freedom Podcast
Freedom Podcast
