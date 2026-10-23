This week the UK Covid Inquiry found that 43,000 British Citizens had been killed in Care Homes during lockdown

Inquiry Chair, Baroness Hallett

For those of us paying attention, we didn’t need an inquiry to tell us this, we’ve known since back in 2020

News Article from July 2020

What Hallett didn’t reveal however, was the identity of the true killer in the case. It wasn’t ‘COVID’ that killed those people, it was the Covid ‘treatment’ Protocol;

NG163 COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community

Do Not Resuscitate (DNR orders)

Midazolam + Morphine

Denied medical care

No GP visits

No ambulance call outs

No family visits

Residents ‘detained’ to their beds

This, THIS, is what really killed your loved ones in ‘care’. It wasn’t a coronavirus that caused these 43,000 deaths (and more, likely upto 100,000 deaths in care). It was our Government(s) response to a ‘coronavirus epidemic’ that actually caused their untimely and avoidable deaths.

Midazolam, given together with an opioid (morphine) is End of Life ‘care’. It is not medicine or treatment, it’s a pathway to death, usually within 5 days. Breathing is suppressed, the lungs fill with fluid and their life is ended - with a fake ‘COVID-19’ death certificate added for final cruelty.

Look at the figures. In Scotland, deaths in Care Homes DOUBLED during Lockdown 1 (spring 2020). At the same time, use of Midazolam also DOUBLED. This was euthanasia triage on a national level. Care Homes and medical professionals working to a directive published by both the UK and Scottish Governments to end lives in ‘care’.

SAVE THE NHS

KILL YOUR GRANNY

The Care Home massacre - residents murdered in plain sight. Sturgeon, Freeman, Johnson, Hancock - these are the Real Traitors of our time.

They NEEDED the care home deaths. They NEEDED the death figures to justify lockdown and the pandemic response to come. At first they tried to misattribute deaths from other causes - but the UK was in NEGATIVE excess, deaths in Spring 2020 were actually LOWER than average (all whilst a deadly coronavirus was said to be on the loose).

When they realised they could no longer mine for misattributed deaths they had to create actual death, to be used as a springboard for a ‘pandemic’ and foundation for lockdown.

March 2020. The Liverpool Care Pathway was brought off the shelf, rebadged as NICE NG163 and so the killings began - in their 10’s of thousands

Excess Care Home Deaths

For those that still claim ‘COVID’ caused those excess deaths, I like to ask them a question:

How come the excess deaths only happened DURING the lockdown? Deaths were LOWER than average before and after the lockdown. The excess deaths only happened during lockdown - under emergency treatment protocols and with family visits banned.

If it really was a virus, why did it only kill during lockdown, at the beginning of the ‘pandemic’ when case numbers were still low?

The answer - it was scientifically and statistically impossible for those deaths to have been caused by a virus. Death rates doubled as soon as the doors closed - from London all the way to Inverness the Care Home death rates spiked overnight, all in Lockstep.

They were killed. Killed by a deliberate ‘treatment’ protocol. Not so NICE NG163

I haven’t reported on the Inquiry or ‘COVID’ in over a year now. I have had to move on with my life and focus solely on protecting my family as best I can. But the statement this week from Baroness Heather Hallett - another traitor to the British People - forced me back out of ‘retirement’. This charade has went on for long enough - 6 years now - and still there is no day of reckoning for the bastards that destroyed our country and our lives for nothing.

Do not let them escape accountability.

The evidence is ALL there. Demand justice for your dead.

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