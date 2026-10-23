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Freedom Podcast
7hEdited

Another point. Be careful with the “whitewash” label you see placed on the UK COVID19 Inquiry. Yes Hallett is a traitor and Yes the outcome is disappointing - and most likely predetermined

However, do NOT ignore the evidence heard in the inquiry. That was REAL.

Do not throw that out with the bath water !

Please also follow my friend Biology Phenom on here. He has done stellar work continuing to report the evidence heard at the inquiry(s)

https://substack.com/@scottishcovidinquiry/note/c-365787093?r=27rhkf&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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biologyphenom
5hEdited

Not sure if you saw final Module 10 evidence?

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-module-10-7a9?utm_source=publication-search

And prepare yourself for more ''whitewash'' evidence below.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry4-mar-2026-884?utm_source=publication-search

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