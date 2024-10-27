Are 65% of Frontline NHS Staff Anti-Vaxxers?

65% of Frontline NHS staff refused the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine, according to a Public Health Scotland report

In a vaccination and immunisation report published on 22nd of October 2024, it was confirmed that just 35% of Frontline NHS staff in Scotland took the 2023/2024 COVID-19 booster vaccine that was offered to all frontline staff.

This means that only 58,000 staff took the vaccine while 107,000 refused the offer of a COVID Booster vaccine. Does that mean 65% of NHS staff are ANTI-VAXXERS ??

The report also confirms that booster update continues to decline, from 57% taking the booster in 2022/23 and just 35% in 2023/24

Public Health Scotland also published the findings of a survey into NHS staff on the winter vaccination programme. The findings were interesting

36% of NHS staff said they were concerned about side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine

27% said they did not think the COVID-19 vaccines were effective

16% said that had a bad reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine previously

The PUBLIC HEALTH SCOTLAND survey also published some of the testimonies from the survey. Here are a couple examples from NHS staff that refused the COVID booster vaccine:

The report also found that COVID-19 booster vaccination in pregnant was in decline, with 85% of pregnant women refusing the booster last year. The report concluded by noting that overall vaccination rates had fallen, noy just COVID vaccinations, There was also a drop in Influenza vaccine update and since the ‘pandemic’ there has been a fall in childhood and teenage immunisations. It would appear that since the pandemic, the population has lost faith in the NHS immunisation programme. I wonder why…..

