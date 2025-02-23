55,000 UK Pensioners killed with Midazolam during lockdown….
NHS Open Prescriptions
Midazolam usage 2019-2023
Midazolam was used as part of the NICE NG163 End-of-Life protocol during lockdown
In April 2020 alone, there were 60.290 deaths recorded in the 75+ age group
This was 31,959 HIGHER than average +112%
April 2020
🟧 Midazolam use 132 %
🟦 Excess Deaths +112%
ONS Mortality data
These were not ‘COVID’ deaths. They were deaths from lockdown protocol
The UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020.
60,391 deaths attributed to ‘COVID-19’ in the over 75s during 2020
They needed bodies to justify lockdowns, two years of restrictions & two hundred million doses of vaccines.
They mined for the bodies amongst the elderly & most vulnerable In care homes & in palliative care wards in hospitals.
COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community
NICE guideline NG163
3 April 2020
‘Consider an opioid and benzodiazepine combination for patients with COVID’
‘Sedation and opioid use should not be withheld because of a fear of causing respiratory depression’
This was pre-meditated unlawful culling. It cannot go unpunished.
NB: Those with Dementia died the most 'involving COVID-19'
Lancet- End of life medication prescribing
The one previous study on the prescription of antipsychotics for people with dementia in care homes during ‘the pandemic’ have already suggested that..
''..their use increased significantly during the first months of 2020.’’
Rates in March, April, and May, 2020..
''…were substantially higher than in the same months in 2018.’’
Lancet-The effect of COVID-19 isolation measures on the health of people with dementia
‘Specialist dementia consultations were postponed or suspended and day centers, home services and therapeutic and support activities closed or curtailed in many countries.’’
‘‘These are all essential services to help people with dementia maintain their health, well-being and quality of life.’’
‘‘For those living in care homes, the experience of going through lockdown was even harder.''
‘‘Decisions such as not referring care homes residents to hospitals and the blanket ban on visitors, conflicted with individual human rights and have likely contributed to both mortality and accelerated deterioration.’’
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/lancetthe-effect-of-covid-19-isolation?utm_source=publication-search
We know that the MSM were aware of this as early as 12th July 2020, but never ran with it. It was never picked up by BBC News, Sky, ITV…
If they'd done their jobs and fully investigated, and the public had been told what was happening, we'd have all known to stop trusting the NHS and care homes. They were complicit.