55,000 UK Pensioners killed with Midazolam during lockdown….

🟦 Excess deaths

🟧 Midazolam doses

We have the data to prove it ⬇

NHS Open Prescriptions

Midazolam usage 2019-2023

Midazolam was used as part of the NICE NG163 End-of-Life protocol during lockdown

In April 2020 alone, there were 60.290 deaths recorded in the 75+ age group



This was 31,959 HIGHER than average +112%



April 2020

🟧 Midazolam use 132 %

🟦 Excess Deaths +112%

ONS Mortality data



These were not ‘COVID’ deaths. They were deaths from lockdown protocol

The UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020.

Wilson Sy paper

60,391 deaths attributed to ‘COVID-19’ in the over 75s during 2020

They needed bodies to justify lockdowns, two years of restrictions & two hundred million doses of vaccines.

They mined for the bodies amongst the elderly & most vulnerable In care homes & in palliative care wards in hospitals.

COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community

NICE guideline NG163

3 April 2020

‘Consider an opioid and benzodiazepine combination for patients with COVID’

‘Sedation and opioid use should not be withheld because of a fear of causing respiratory depression’

NICE NG163

This was pre-meditated unlawful culling. It cannot go unpunished.

