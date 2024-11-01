Freedom’s Substack
COVID-19 Vaccine Ready in 3 HOURS
China provides West with genomic sequence to create mRNA ‘vaccine’
12 hrs ago
•
Freedom Podcast
8
2:39
October 2024
Are 65% of Frontline NHS Staff Anti-Vaxxers?
PHS Report confirms 65% of NHS staff refused 2023/24 COVID Booster
Oct 27
•
Freedom Podcast
11
2:53
SAFE and EFFECTIVE ?
Freedom of Information Response by MHRA on Yellow Cards in Scotland
Oct 20
•
Freedom Podcast
7
3:26
The Harms of masking children & closing schools
The impact of lockdown restrictions on our children
Oct 5
•
Freedom Podcast
9
15,000 Vaccine Damage Claims
COVID-19 Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme
Oct 1
•
Freedom Podcast
5
2:58
September 2024
I’m a ‘COVID-Celebrity’
Jason Leitch | Outrageous Claims
Sep 3
•
Freedom Podcast
3
August 2024
Excess Deaths in Ireland
Why are death rates still so high?
Aug 26
•
Freedom Podcast
4
Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry | Closing Statement
Module 1 | Health & Social Care Impact Hearings
Aug 17
•
Freedom Podcast
8
July 2024
It felt like I was going to the Zoo…
Alison Walker | Visiting parents in Care Homes during Lockdown
Jul 1
•
Freedom Podcast
1
June 2024
HELP | 25,000 Excess Deaths in Care Homes during Lockdown
NO ONE IS COMING
Jun 20
•
Freedom Podcast
4
Care Home Massacre
Jeane Freeman | COVID-19 Inquiry
Jun 18
•
Freedom Podcast
4
GPs refused to visit Care Homes. Ambulances refused to attend Care Homes. Hospitals refused to admit Care Home residents.
Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry
Jun 11
•
Freedom Podcast
4
