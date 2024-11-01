Freedom’s Substack

COVID-19 Vaccine Ready in 3 HOURS
China provides West with genomic sequence to create mRNA ‘vaccine’
  
October 2024

Are 65% of Frontline NHS Staff Anti-Vaxxers?
PHS Report confirms 65% of NHS staff refused 2023/24 COVID Booster
  
SAFE and EFFECTIVE ?
Freedom of Information Response by MHRA on Yellow Cards in Scotland
  
The Harms of masking children & closing schools
The impact of lockdown restrictions on our children
  
3
15,000 Vaccine Damage Claims
COVID-19 Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme
  
September 2024

I’m a ‘COVID-Celebrity’
Jason Leitch | Outrageous Claims
  
August 2024

Excess Deaths in Ireland
Why are death rates still so high?
  
Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry | Closing Statement
Module 1 | Health & Social Care Impact Hearings
  
July 2024

It felt like I was going to the Zoo…
Alison Walker | Visiting parents in Care Homes during Lockdown
  
June 2024

HELP | 25,000 Excess Deaths in Care Homes during Lockdown
NO ONE IS COMING
  
Care Home Massacre
Jeane Freeman | COVID-19 Inquiry
  
GPs refused to visit Care Homes. Ambulances refused to attend Care Homes. Hospitals refused to admit Care Home residents.
Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry
  
